Militants Continuously Shell Syria's Latakia Over Past 24 Hours - Russian MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Militants attacked several settlements in the Syrian province of Latakia over the past 24 hours, Russian Centre for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Saturday.

"During the day, the militants attacked the settlements of Djub al-Zarur (twice), Rwaiset Iskander and Ain al-Hammam in Latakia province", the centre said.

According to the Russian military, the situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone was worsening. "Despite the ceasefire regime being established throughout the country, there are still cases of ceasefire regime violation by illegal armed formations", it added.

Terrorists have recently been conducting more strikes on settlements in the north of Hama province, Aleppo province and Latakia province.

Militant groups have staged numerous failed attempts to attack the positions of the Syrian Army. Governmental troops and the Syrian Air Force have responded by intensifying their strikes on Idlib-based terrorists, while also targeting depots, artillery positions and observation posts of Nusra terrorists.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

According to the UN Refugee Agency data, about 5.6 million Syrian refugees have fled to neighboring states and beyond since 2011, while millions more remain displaced inside Syria.

*Nusra Front is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.