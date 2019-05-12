Militants Continuously Shell Syria's Latakia Over Past 24 Hours - Russian MoD

"During the day, the militants attacked the settlements of Djub al-Zarur (twice), Rwaiset Iskander and Ain al-Hammam in Latakia province", the centre said.
According to the Russian military, the situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone was worsening. "Despite the ceasefire regime being established throughout the country, there are still cases of ceasefire regime violation by illegal armed formations", it added.
Terrorists have recently been conducting more strikes on settlements in the north of Hama province, Aleppo province and Latakia province.
Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.
According to the UN Refugee Agency data, about 5.6 million Syrian refugees have fled to neighboring states and beyond since 2011, while millions more remain displaced inside Syria.
*Nusra Front is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
