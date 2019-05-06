Register
    In this Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 photo, An Israeli soldier looks at an F-15s of the Knights of the twin tail 133 squadron takes off from Ovda airbase near Eilat, southern Israel,during the 2017 Blue Flag exercise. Israel's military is holding the largest ever air drill of its kind with pilots from eight countries simulating combat scenarios. It said Thursday that Germany, India and France are taking part for the first time in the two week drill codenamed blue flag, held every two years.

    Israel Prepared to Continue Gaza Strikes, Campaign Not Over - Netanyahu

    © AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit
    Middle East
    TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged that a campaign against Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip will continue to ensure the safety of Israelis living in the south of the country following an intense exchange of rocket fire between the two sides over the weekend.

    "Over the last two days we struck Hamas and Islamic Jihad with great force. We hit over 350 targets. We struck at terrorist leaders and operatives and we destroyed terrorist buildings. The campaign is not over and it demands patience and sagacity. We are prepared to continue. The goal has been – and remains – ensuring quiet and security for the residents of the south", the prime minister said, as quoted by his office on Twitter.

    Earlier in the day, media reported that the Palestinian Authority and Israel had reached a ceasefire agreement, which was set to start on Monday morning, with Tel Aviv not commenting on the veracity of the report. However, the Israeli Defence Forces said on Monday that safety restrictions imposed on the country's southern areas had been lifted.

    READ MORE: Israel, Gaza Ceasefire Reached Starting Monday Morning — Reports

    An Israeli soldier is seen next to an Iron Dome rocket interceptor battery deployed near the northern Israeli city of Haifa, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2013.
    © AP Photo / Tsafrir Abayov
    IDF Says Sirens Sound in Southern Israel for Second Day In Row
    According to media reports, the mutual rocket strikes claimed the lives of four Israelis and at least 25 Palestinians.

    Tensions between Israel and the enclave escalated on 4 May, when hundreds of rockets were fired in the direction of Israel from the Gaza Strip, prompting the Israeli military to retaliate. The Israeli Defence Forces said later that a total of 690 rockets had been launched from Gaza over the past 48 hours, with 240 of them intercepted by air defence systems.

    The Gaza border area has been a scene of violent clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli military since last March, when the Palestinians started a campaign, called the Great March of Return. Since then, each week on Friday, thousands of Palestinian protesters gather at the border of the Gaza Strip and the tensions often rapidly increase into clashes with Israeli troops.

