Register
08:16 GMT +306 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An Israeli soldier guards an Iron Dome air defense system deployed in the Israeli controlled Golan Heights near the border with Syria, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2015.

    Israel, Gaza Ceasefire Reached Starting Monday Morning – Reports

    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    After two days of fighting, Hamas and Israel have reportedly reached an Egyptian-mediated ceasefire agreement, which was expected to go into effect at 4:30 am local time on Monday.

    Two Palestinian officials and a TV station belonging to Hamas confirmed that a ceasefire had been reached at 4:30 am (1:30 GMT), apparently stopping the violence from broadening into a conflict which neither side seemed keen on fighting.

    "The ceasefire understanding will begin Monday 04:30,” a Palestinian official told Reuters news agency, adding that the agreement was brokered by Egypt and the European Union.

    Israeli officials did not comment on whether a truce had been reached, however, according to the Times of Israel, there have been no new rockets fired since the ceasefire. Israeli authorities also decided to keep schools in southern Israel within a 40 kilometre (25 mile) radius of Gaza closed today.

    The latest reports of air-raid sirens sounding across southern Israel came from the IDF’s twitter account at one and a half hours before the reported ceasefire.

    READ MORE: US President Trump Says '100 Percent' Supports Israeli Actions in Gaza Strip

    Rocket is launched from a new Israeli anti-missile system known as Iron Dome. (File)
    © AP Photo / Dan Balilty
    Netanyahu Orders Israeli Troops to Continue 'Massive Strikes' on Gaza Targets in Response to Rocket Attacks
    Tensions in the Gaza Strip escalated after the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) reported that over 600 rockets, as well as many other projectiles, had been fired from Gaza into cities in southern Israel since Friday. The IDF said it responded by hitting Hamas targets in Gaza. The Israeli military also attacked a building where it said Hamas' military intelligence and general security offices in the Gaza Strip were located. Sources from the IDF claim to have fired on 260 targets said to be housing Gaza militants.

    According to media reports, at least 25 Palestinians and another 125 sustained injuries in some 320 air raids carried out by the IDF against militant targets in the enclave since Saturday, WAFA news reported, citing the Gazan Health Ministry. Four people in Israel died as a result of the attacks, while at least 10 others were injured by shrapnel from rockets, missiles and mortar shells from the Gaza Strip, the Times of Israel reported.

    Related:

    US President Trump Says '100 Percent' Supports Israeli Actions in Gaza Strip
    Continuing Violence: Death Toll Surge in Worsening Gaza-Israel Fight
    Twitter Refuses to Allow IDF to Post Updates on Missile Barrage From Gaza Strip
    Iran Blames US Support for Israel's "Savage Attack" Amid Gaza Escalation
    Rocket Attack Interrupts Netanyahu Rival Gantz's Presser on Gaza Border
    60-Year-Old Israeli Dies After Gaza Rocket Hits His House in Ashkelon
    Tags:
    ceasefire, Israel Defence Forces (IDF), Hamas, Gaza Strip, Palestine, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Dinosaurs, and Spartans: 2019 Snowy Bikini Festival
    Hot Girls, Dinosaurs, and Spartans: 2019 Snowy Bikini Festival
    Selective Silencing?
    Selective Silencing?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse