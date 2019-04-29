Prominent Taliban Spy Arrested in Kabul - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A special unit of the Afghan National Police has arrested a prominent Taliban spy in the Afghan capital of Kabul, the Khaama Press news agency reported on Monday, citing the Afghan Interior Ministry.

According to the outlet, the police operation to arrest the spy known as Qudratullah was held on Sunday evening.

Besides planning and coordinating Taliban attacks, the arrested spy is believed to have collected and shared information on supply convoys that were traveling on Kabul-Maidan Wardak highway, the media outlet said.

READ MORE: Afghan President Slams Taliban's Announcement of Spring Offensive

Taliban has not commented on the arrest so far.

Afghanistan has long been gripped by war and political instability, but the two main rivals — the Afghan government and the Taliban — have been making efforts toward achieving peace by holding indirect talks.