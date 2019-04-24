Russia Records 2 Ceasefire Violations in Latakia Over 24 Hours – Russian MoD

"Despite the ceasefire regime being established throughout the country, there are still cases of ceasefire regime violation by illegal armed formations in the Idlib de-escalation zone. Over the past 24 hours militants have attacked Ruayset-Iskander two times, Latakia province," the bulletin reads.
Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and militant and terrorist organizations.
Russia, along with Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria.
The Russian armed forces have been providing military assistance to Damascus throughout the conflict, while also carrying out regular humanitarian operations across the country. Russia is now assisting Syria in the post-war reconstruction and the return of refugees.
All comments
Show new comments (0)