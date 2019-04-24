Russia Records 2 Ceasefire Violations in Latakia Over 24 Hours – Russian MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria said Tuesday that over the past 24 hours, it registered two ceasefire breaches in the province of Latakia within Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone.

"Despite the ceasefire regime being established throughout the country, there are still cases of ceasefire regime violation by illegal armed formations in the Idlib de-escalation zone. Over the past 24 hours militants have attacked Ruayset-Iskander two times, Latakia province," the bulletin reads.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and militant and terrorist organizations.

© AFP 2019 / Mohamed al-Bakour Militants Shell Settlement in Syrian Idlib Province Over Past 24 Hours - Russian MoD

The Defence Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation urged leaders of militant groups operating in the Idlib de-escalation zone to stop hostilities and join the ceasefire regime.

Russia, along with Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria.

The Russian armed forces have been providing military assistance to Damascus throughout the conflict, while also carrying out regular humanitarian operations across the country. Russia is now assisting Syria in the post-war reconstruction and the return of refugees.