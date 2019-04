After the incident, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-370 managed to safely land at Islamabad International Airport, Pakistan Today reported on Saturday, citing authorities.

A drop in air pressure cracked the windscreen of a Pakistani plane that was en route to Islamabad from Karachi, local media said.

According to Pakistan International Airlines officials, no passengers sustained any injuries.

This comes after last month another PIA flight en route to Lahore from Jeddah was seriously damaged after hitting a bird.