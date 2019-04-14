Russian Military Delivers Over 4 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Syria’s Daraa

"We have delivered food with a total weight of more than four tonnes to the settlements in the province of Daraa. More than 1,000 families residing in these communities have received humanitarian assistance", the centre’s spokesman Aleksander Makarenko told reporters.
On Saturday, the Russian Centre for Syrian Reconciliation said it had registered ceasefire violations by militant groups in the Syrian provinces of Latakia, Idlib, and Aleppo.
He added that a total of 2,096 humanitarian actions had been held by the centre since the beginning of the settlement process in Syria. Kupchishin stressed that work to restore social infrastructure in Syria is continuing.
Russia, Turkey, and Iran have been the guarantors of the peace process in crisis-ridden Syria for over two years since the first round of Astana talks. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.
