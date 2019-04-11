Register
07:35 GMT +311 April 2019
    Egyptian soldiers stand as the Egyptian flag is raised on the BPC Anwar el Sadate military cruise ship during the flag ceremony on September 16, 2016 in Saint-Nazaire, western France

    Egypt Pulls Out of US-led ‘Arab NATO’ Initiative – Report

    © AFP 2019 / LOIC VENANC
    Middle East
    The news comes just one day after Egyptian President’s visit to the White House.

    Egypt has decided to withdraw from US-led initiative to create a strategic alliance with key Arab allies, known as Middle East Security Alliance (MESA), Reuters reported Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matters.

    Also known as "Arab NATO," the alliance is supposed to include Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait and Qatar. However, Cairo reportedly decided to pull from the group over fears of damaging its relations with Iran, the sources said.

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo answers a question during a news conference on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the Department of State in Washington
    © AP Photo / Sait Serkan Gurbuz
    Pompeo Says Egypt’s Purchase of Russian Su-35s Will Lead to Sanctions - Report
    Besides, the sources said Egyptian authorities were partially motivated by uncertainty over President Trump's re-election and whether his successor would scrap the entire initiative — just like Trump himself scrapped the Iranian Nuclear Deal.

    Cairo's decision is believed to inflict a blow to Trump's strategy of curbing Iranian influence in the region, Reuters report says.

    The initiative has been proposed by Saudi Arabia back in 2017 as a means to limit Russian and Chinese influence, supported by US National Security Advisor John Bolton.

    Interestingly, the report comes just one day after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi visit to the White House, Reuters notes.

