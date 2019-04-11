Register
02:57 GMT +311 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An Israeli-Arab father casts a ballot together with his children, as Israelis vote in a parliamentary election, at a polling station in Umm al-Fahm, Israel

    Likud’s PR Firm Boasts Hidden Cameras Lowered Arab Voter Turnout

    © REUTERS/ AMMAR AWAD
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    An Israeli PR firm working for Likud boasted Wednesday that its campaign to place 1,200 hidden body cameras on people working at polling stations in Arab neighborhoods had produced the lowest Arab voter turnout seen in years.

    "Thanks to us placing observers in every polling station we managed to lower the voter turnout to under 50 percent, the lowest in recent years!" PR company Kaizler Inbar posted on Facebook Wednesday.

    A picture taken on March 17, 2019 in the Israeli city of Ramat Gan in the suburbs of Tel Aviv shows a billboard bearing portraits of Blue and White (Kahol Lavan) political alliance leaders Moshe Yaalon, Benny Gantz, Yair Lapid and Gabi Ashkenazi, with a caption below reading in Hebrew The nation of Israeli lives; alongside another billboard showing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flanked by extreme right politicians Itamar Ben Gvir, Bezalel Smotrich and Michael Ben Ari, with another caption in Hebrew reading Kahana Lives in a reference to a banned ultranationalist party in the 1994.
    © AFP 2019 / JACK GUEZ
    ‘Do You Want Netanyahu?’: Israelis Vote for PM on Personal, Not Political Basis

    "After a long preparation period, an amazing logistical base and deep and close partnership with the best people in Likud, we put together an operation that contributed crucially to one of the most important achievements of the right-wing bloc: Keeping the Arab vote legal!" the post continues.

    The firm also praised "the 1,350 field operatives, activists of all ages and types, from the south to the north, who were present at polls throughout the country, from the smallest villages to the largest Arab cities."

    "Now it's official — the Likud tried to lower the Arab turnout through illegal means. Hidden cameras, monitoring and voter suppression," MK Ayman Odeh, head of the far-left Hadash-Ta'al slate, told Haaretz. "This is what de-legitimization of a fifth of the citizenry looks like. What started out as unleashed racist incitement continued in the nation-state law and could end with a transfer government and revoking rights."

    Haaretz reported that Kaizler Inbar is run by Sagi Kaizler, a former head of a West Bank settlement residents' council, and noted that in 2015, he said: "Arabs are sitting alone in the polling station; we don't trust them. We let them vote in our country even though it's our country. They should at least vote truthfully."

    A campaign ad showing Israeli MK Oren Hazan as Tico from the 1996 Spaghetti Western film The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, shooting Arab Israeli MK Jamal Zahalka, portrayed as the one-armed bounty hunter
    © Facebook video screenshot
    ‘A Call for Murder’: Israeli MK Sued Over Ad Showing Him Shoot Arab Lawmaker (VIDEO)

    Word emerged of the plan on Tuesday, the date of Israel's Knesset elections, throwing civil rights groups and pro-Palestinian groups into a frenzy.

    Central Elections Committee chair Justice Hanan Melcer filed a complaint with Israeli police, who attempted to crack down on the cameras where they found them, but it seems the damage was done: Arabs stayed away from the polls in record numbers.

    Al Jazeera noted that in 2015, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was narrowly re-elected to a fifth term in Tuesday's vote, warned Likud supporters to get out and vote, as "Arab voters are heading to the polls in droves."

    ​Outgoing MK Jamal Zahalka, from the Arab Balad party, told the Times of Israel the cameras were an "illegal" action by the "extremist right" to try and deter Arabs from voting. The Times noted that nobody they interviewed said the cameras intimidated them, but admitted that by 9 p.m. Tuesday, turnout in Arab communities stood at only 46 percent, when it had been 63.7 percent in 2015.

    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accompanied by his wife Sara waves to his supporters after polls for Israel's general elections closed in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, April 10, 2019
    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Israeli Election: Netanyahu Slams 'Biased Media', Vows to Form Right-Wing Gov't

    Likud maintained that the purpose of the cameras was to crack down on fraud.

    "The problem is with those people in the Arab sector," Likud lawyer Kobi Matza flatly stated to the Times. "The cameras were intended to preserve the integrity of the vote."

    "The cameras were not hidden, they were out in the open, and were in places where there is a high suspicion of fraud," Matza said. "I get reports from all over the country that our representatives are being kicked out of polling stations in Arab areas."

    Haaretz reported that a government source said Tuesday that "the move was aimed to preserve the purity of the election and to assure that Ra'am-Balad won't pass the electoral threshold through falsifications."

    However, both Arab-majority slates, Hadash-Ta'al as well as Balad-Ra'am, still managed to pass the electoral threshold, retaining 10 seats of the 13 they had before.

    Related:

    World Leaders Think Netanyahu Has ‘Keys’ to White House – Israel's Labour Member
    Bibi or Gantz Will Win in Israel, Either Way Palestinians Lose
    Israel's Likud Party, Blue and White Bloc Neck and Neck in First Exit Polls
    Supporting 'Israel's Innovative Economy' is 'Goal of Blue & White'- Candidate
    Tags:
    Palestinians, Israeli Arabs, firms, public relations, voter suppression, Body Camera, Likud Party, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Iran's Revolutionary Guards March During a Military Parade
    Still Marching On: Iran's Revolutionary Guard in Action Amid Fresh US Move
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse