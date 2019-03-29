Ankara Accuses Riyadh of Reluctance to Share Info on Khashoggi's Murder

ANTALYA (Sputnik) - Saudi Arabia does not want to share any information regarding the murder of columnist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last year to help investigate the crime, despite the fact that Ankara has provided data both to Riyadh and all other parties concerned, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

"Our demands regarding a transparent investigation into Khashoggi's murder are clear — we are sharing [the information] about how the probe [into the killing] is proceeding with all sides. We have shared [such data] with the Saudi side as well, when their prosecutor general came here. At the same time, we receive no information on their part", Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who is paying a visit to Turkey.

The statement refers to the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, who worked as a columnist for The Washington Post newspaper, who went missing last October after he entered the consulate in Istanbul. Riyadh initially denied any knowledge of the journalist's whereabouts but later admitted that Khashoggi had been killed with a drug injection and his body had been dismembered.

Saudi authorities have since charged 11 people with Khashoggi's murder, while Ankara, which carries out its own investigation into the murder, demands that the accused be extradited to Turkey and that Riyadh should reveal where the journalist's remains can be found.

UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions Agnes Callamard, in turn, is heading an independent human rights inquiry into the journalist's death.