Ankara Accuses Riyadh of Reluctance to Share Info on Khashoggi's Murder

"Our demands regarding a transparent investigation into Khashoggi's murder are clear — we are sharing [the information] about how the probe [into the killing] is proceeding with all sides. We have shared [such data] with the Saudi side as well, when their prosecutor general came here. At the same time, we receive no information on their part", Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who is paying a visit to Turkey.
READ MORE: Interpol Issues Red Notices to Detain Saudi Suspects in Khashoggi Case — Reports
Saudi authorities have since charged 11 people with Khashoggi's murder, while Ankara, which carries out its own investigation into the murder, demands that the accused be extradited to Turkey and that Riyadh should reveal where the journalist's remains can be found.
UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions Agnes Callamard, in turn, is heading an independent human rights inquiry into the journalist's death.
All comments
Show new comments (0)