Netanyahu Vows to Further Counter Iran in Syria Day After Reported Aleppo Raid

Last night, Syrian air defences reportedly repelled an air raid on the Sheikh Najar region in Aleppo's north-eastern countryside. There were reports of material damages to some facilities and a blackout in Aleppo itself, according to Reuters.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his promise to prevent any alleged deployment of Iranian ballistic missiles in Syria a day after an airstrike on Aleppo, which Damascus blames on Tel Aviv. Netanyahu hasn't directly indicated whether the Israeli Air Force was responsible for the air raid.

"Iran is constantly trying to place in Syria precision long-range missile [sic] that are very advanced and highly lethal missiles. We are not prepared to accept this. Our activity against Iran's attempt to establish military bases in Syria and to place advanced weapons there, continues all the time", he said.

The airstrikes that hit the Sheikh Najar region in Aleppo's countryside on 28 March were largely repelled by Syrian air defences, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA); however, some of the buildings were damaged nonetheless. At the same time, no casualties have been reported so far.

Although no one has taken responsibility for the strikes, Israel has earlier repeatedly admitted to conducting air raids against Syrian territory to hit alleged Iranian targets in the Arab Republic. Tel Aviv claims that Tehran is sending its missiles and troops to the country with the goal of later using them against Israel.

READ MORE: Israel Has Full 'Freedom of Action' in Countering Iran in Syria — Netanyahu

Both Damascus and Tehran have slammed the alleged Israeli airstrikes and urged the international community to stop these acts. Iran denies sending military equipment and troops to Syria, noting that it only provided military advisers to help Damascus fight terrorism on its territory.