Register
21:14 GMT +328 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement to the media

    Netanyahu Vows to Further Counter Iran in Syria Day After Reported Aleppo Raid

    © REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    205

    Last night, Syrian air defences reportedly repelled an air raid on the Sheikh Najar region in Aleppo's north-eastern countryside. There were reports of material damages to some facilities and a blackout in Aleppo itself, according to Reuters.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his promise to prevent any alleged deployment of Iranian ballistic missiles in Syria a day after an airstrike on Aleppo, which Damascus blames on Tel Aviv. Netanyahu hasn't directly indicated whether the Israeli Air Force was responsible for the air raid.

    "Iran is constantly trying to place in Syria precision long-range missile [sic] that are very advanced and highly lethal missiles. We are not prepared to accept this. Our activity against Iran's attempt to establish military bases in Syria and to place advanced weapons there, continues all the time", he said.

    S-300 anti-aircraft missile system during the Keys to the Sky international competition held as part of the International Army Games - 2016 at the Ashuluk training ground
    © Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov
    Syrian Air Defence Repels 'Israeli Air Aggression' Against Aleppo - Report

    The airstrikes that hit the Sheikh Najar region in Aleppo's countryside on 28 March were largely repelled by Syrian air defences, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA); however, some of the buildings were damaged nonetheless. At the same time, no casualties have been reported so far.

    Although no one has taken responsibility for the strikes, Israel has earlier repeatedly admitted to conducting air raids against Syrian territory to hit alleged Iranian targets in the Arab Republic. Tel Aviv claims that Tehran is sending its missiles and troops to the country with the goal of later using them against Israel.

    READ MORE: Israel Has Full 'Freedom of Action' in Countering Iran in Syria — Netanyahu

    Both Damascus and Tehran have slammed the alleged Israeli airstrikes and urged the international community to stop these acts. Iran denies sending military equipment and troops to Syria, noting that it only provided military advisers to help Damascus fight terrorism on its territory. 

    Related:

    Security Analyst on How Iran Hacked Israeli Prime Minister Hopeful
    Israel Has Full 'Freedom of Action' in Countering Iran in Syria – Netanyahu
    Israeli Firm Dumps Alleged Satellite IMAGES of 'Iranian Missile Plant' in Syria
    Tehran Vows to Respond to Israeli Navy's Actions Against Iranian Oil Sales
    Netanyahu Threatens to Deploy Israeli Navy to Enforce US Oil Sanctions on Iran
    Spy Epic Unfolding: Why Did Ex-Israeli Minister Work for Iranian Intelligence?
    Israel Claims Iran Tried to Hack Its Missile Warning System
    Tags:
    airstrike, Benjamin Netanyahu, Syria, Iran, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse