Register
18:11 GMT +328 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade take part in a military exercise in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights near the border with Syria on June 26, 2013

    Netanyahu Orders to 'Beef Up' Israeli Troops at Gaza Strip Amid Escalation

    © AFP 2019 / JACK GUEZ
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered on Thursday the relevant authorities to send reinforcement to the border with the Gaza Strip and to prepare for the beginning of "broad campaign" against Palestine amid the escalation of the conflict.

    "I've ordered to beef up our forces here [at the Gaza border] so we can be prepared for a broad campaign. Israelis should know that if we embark on a broad campaign, we will go in strong after all other options have been exhausted", Netanyahu said, as quoted by his spokesperson Ofir Gendelman.

    Already tense relations between Israel and Palestine escalated further this week.

    READ MORE: Israeli Media Hold Breath Amid Fears of Another Massive Gaza War

    Israeli soldiers stand next to tanks and armoured personnel carriers (APC) near the border with Gaza, in southern Israel March 26, 2019.
    © REUTERS / Amir Cohen
    Israel Delivered Largest Strike on Hamas Targets in Gaza in 4 Years - Netanyahu
    On 25 March, at least seven people were injured in central Israel by rocket fire from the Gaza Strip. In response to the attack, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) hit dozens of Hamas targets in Gaza. After a short lull, Israeli and Palestinian military continued their fire exchange late on Tuesday.

    IDF General Staff Chief Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi has sent two military brigades and a command center to the border with Gaza, while partial mobilisation of reservists is underway amid the escalation, which happened a fortnight ahead of the parliamentary elections, as a result of which Netanyahu seeks to get for his fourth consecutive term.

    Related:

    Palestine’s Al-Aqsa TV Used On-Air Signals to Cue Hamas Attacks – Shin Bet
    Syria to US on Golan Heights: 'You Can Give Israel North and South Carolina'
    Pompeo Says Trump Plan for Israel Will Break Old Administrations’ Approaches
    Israel’s New Right Leader Pledges to ‘Open the Gates of Hell’ on Hamas
    Tags:
    military forces, Israel Defence Forces (IDF), Benjamin Netanyahu, Gaza Strip, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse