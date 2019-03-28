Netanyahu Orders to 'Beef Up' Israeli Troops at Gaza Strip Amid Escalation

"I've ordered to beef up our forces here [at the Gaza border] so we can be prepared for a broad campaign. Israelis should know that if we embark on a broad campaign, we will go in strong after all other options have been exhausted", Netanyahu said, as quoted by his spokesperson Ofir Gendelman.
Already tense relations between Israel and Palestine escalated further this week.
IDF General Staff Chief Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi has sent two military brigades and a command center to the border with Gaza, while partial mobilisation of reservists is underway amid the escalation, which happened a fortnight ahead of the parliamentary elections, as a result of which Netanyahu seeks to get for his fourth consecutive term.
