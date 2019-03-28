WATCH Aftermath of Reported Israeli Bombing of Syria's Aleppo

Previously, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that there had been "Israeli air aggression on the Sheikh Najar region in Aleppo's northeastern countryside" on late Wednesday, inflicting some damage on the area.

Several videos have been published by Syrians following the airstrikes in Aleppo, showing fires and blasts caused by the alleged Israeli air raid.

According to the Syrian media, the country's defence systems had shot down several missiles during the attack. In the meantime, the Israeli military hasn't confirmed if they carried out those airstrikes in Aleppo.

There is no official information about any casualties at the moment.

The reports about the attack come after Israel conducted an airstrike in January that was also repelled by the Syrian anti-missile systems, but, however caused damage to a warehouse at the Damascus International Airport.