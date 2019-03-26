Register
22:44 GMT +326 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Riyadh Skyline showing the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) and the famous Kingdom Tower

    Saudi Arabia on Course for Record Number of Executions in 2019

    CC BY-SA 4.0 / B.alotaby / Riyadh Skyline
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    With 43 people already executed in Saudi Arabia in the first few months of 2019, the kingdom is well on its way to setting a new record for the greatest number of executions in a year, according to reports.

    Of the 43 executed so far, 21 were beheaded for drug offenses, while the remainder were put to death for crimes including treason, renouncing Islam, adultery, murder, burglary, rape, espionage and terrorism, according to the Gulf Times.

    Should the Riyadh maintain its present rate, experts have projected that a whopping 172 executions will have taken place by the end of 2019 — the highest total recorded in Saudi Arabia since human rights groups first began tracking the data in the early 2000s.

    ​According to Business Insider, the 43 recorded executions in 2019 took place between January 1 and March 13, with the most recent beheading involving a Syrian man who was condemned to death for smuggling amphetamine pills.

    Analysis published in 2018 by British watchdog Reprieve shows that since Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) was appointed to his new role in June 2017, the rate of executions has doubled in the country.

    Saudi Arabia has executed 47 people convicted of terrorism
    © Flickr/ Justin Norman
    Killing Time: Saudi Arabia Executes 47 Terror Convicts in a Day

    "In the eight months after Mohammed bin Salman was appointed Crown Prince (July 2017 — February 2018 inclusive) there have been 133 executions in Saudi Arabia, compared with 67 in the eight months preceding (October 2016 — May 2017 inclusive)," the report states.

    "If this rate continues (on average just over 16 per month), 2018 could see 200 executions, the highest number of executions ever recorded in Saudi Arabia in one year."

    Data provided by Cornell Law School's Center on the Death Penalty Worldwide estimates that Saudi Arabia held 150 executions in 2018, just 50 shy of Reprieve's projected record. More than half of those executions resulted from drug smuggling convictions. The remainder were for murder.

    "Capital punishment — including public executions — has been a regular feature of life in Saudi Arabia for as long as I can remember," Thomas Lippman, an author and journalist specializing in the Middle East and currently with the Middle East Institute, told Sputnik on Tuesday. "Those put to death, however, are rarely Saudi citizens. They are usually foreign workers accused of trafficking in drugs or alcohol."

    According to the Gulf Times, nearly half of the individuals killed since MBS took up the mantle of crown prince were "poor migrants, mostly from South Asia, who had been coerced into smuggling drugs."

    Guard tower in prison
    CC0
    Saudi Arabia Crucifies Man Convicted of Murder

    Although reports have suggested that Saudi Arabia has executed more than 600 individuals since 2014, with the majority of those condemned being foreign nationals, the Middle Eastern country trails behind China and Iran in number of executions, a 2017 Amnesty International report revealed.

    The Center on the Death Penalty Worldwide's data suggests that so far, "at least 23" individuals have been executed in Iran in 2019. As for China, the organization did not offer a number, instead indicating that "it is estimated that China executes more than the rest of the world together."

    "The number of executions is a state secret, and the executions reported in the media are a fraction of those that are carried out," the Center states. The last figure offered up by the organization is from 2015, when it noted that "approximately 2,400" individuals were killed, but that those only represent a "tiny proportion of the actual number of executions."

    Related:

    Saudi Arabia May Execute First Woman for Supporting Political Protests
    Saudi Arabia Condemned Amid Reports It Will Execute 50 People
    Canada Ralliers Oppose $15Bln Saudi Arabia Arms Deal Amid Riyadh Execution
    Protests Over Shia Cleric Execution by Saudi Arabia Erupt in India
    Iran Diplomat: Saudi Arabia Cannot Bury Cleric's Execution by Cutting Ties
    Tags:
    beheadings, beheading, Execution, Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse