Israel Delivered Largest Strike on Hamas Targets in Gaza in 4 Years - Netanyahu

The most recent escalation of tensions on the Israeli-Gaza border began early on Monday with a rocket launched from Gaza on the densely populated center of Israel, where a village house was destroyed. Seven people, including three children, were injured in the incident.
"We have responded with great force. In the last 24 hours, we have destroyed major Hamas terrorist installations, on a scale not seen since the end of the military operation in Gaza four years ago… We are prepared to do a lot more," Netanyahu said in a video address to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC)'s Policy Conference in Washington.
After the attack from the Gaza, Israel started to bolster its military presence at the border with the enclave and launched partial mobilization of reservists, while the Israel Defense Forces sent two military brigades and a command center to the border with Gaza.
All comments
Show new comments (0)