Saudi-Led Coalition Hits Houthi Sites in Yemen’s Capital – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Saudi-led Arab coalition on Saturday attacked Houthi positions in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, media reported.

The Saudi-owned Al Arabiya news channel said among the targets were two sites used by the Houthi movement to store drones.

The coalition reportedly attacked several Houthi camps earlier in the day, including the Al-Dulaimi air base. The raids came after Houthis said they had downed a coalition jet on the outskirts of Sanaa.

Yemen Has Coordinates of Riyadh, Abu Dhabi Targets, Ready to Retaliate – Report

Yemen has been engulfed in a violent conflict between the government headed by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Shiite Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah, backed by army units loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, for several years.