Up to 10 Reportedly Killed in Blast at Phosphate Plant in Western Egypt (PHOTOS)

The incident occurred in a Suez Governorate resort town, Ain Sokhna, Youm7 specified. The reservoir for phosphate storage reportedly exploded during its test launch. Firefighters managed to contain the flames following the blast.
The tragic incident was reportedly caused by a gas leak.
مصر: وفاة 8 عمّال وإصابة 7 آخرين جرّاء انفجار في أحد المصانع — https://t.co/LADAm40oQd pic.twitter.com/TQ8xG1LXCJ— Carthage Plus (@carthageplustv) 21 марта 2019 г.
مصر: قتلى وجرحى في انفجار مصنع أسمدة بالعين السخنة— الوطن الإلكترونية (@WatanNews) 21 марта 2019 г.
https://t.co/rvn4PfjX3e pic.twitter.com/vMYEVbuQow
