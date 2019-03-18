Israel’s New Right Party Vows to Defeat Hamas, Untie IDF Hands – Report

Party leaders who also serve as ministers of justice and education plan to take away Israel’s High Court restrictions on IDF actions in Gaza and West Bank, citing the military’s fight against Hamas.

Israel's The New Right Party, led by education minister Naftali Bennett and outgoing justice minister, Ayelet Shaked, pledged to use the IDF to defeat Hamas and defeat the High Court of Justice so that the IDF can defeat Hamas, The Times of Israel reported Sunday.

"My mission and that of Ayelet Shaked is clear: to release the IDF from the High Court of Justice so that the IDF can defeat Hamas," Bennett said at a press conference in Tel Aviv's Beit Sokolov.

Hamas is an organization that runs the Gaza Strip and is considered a terror group in Israel. However, The New Right connected victory over Hamas with a recent shooting at the West Bank in which an Israeli man was reportedly killed and two others were wounded.

"We repeat slogans such as ‘we will bring the terrorists to justice' but time and again, nothing happens to them. The terrorists are not afraid," Shaked said during the conference.

According to the party, IDF soldiers are reluctant to open fire at possible terrorists out of fear of being prosecuted in court. Reports from Ariel Junction — a large roundabout near Ariel University where the attack happened — indicated that the IDF troops failed to open fire at an attacker who assaulted one soldier, snatched his rifle and opened fire at passing-by vehicles before escaping.

"The time has come to honestly state that the High Court of Justice is tying the hands of IDF soldiers who are trying to defeat terror," Bennet said. "In order to defeat Hamas, we must release the IDF from [the restraints of] the High Court of Justice."

The outgoing justice minister blasted the current government for what she called a "legalization" of restrictions on the IDF, the report says. In particular, she slammed the High Court for refusing to issue demolition orders against the homes of alleged terrorists whose victims managed to escape the scenes of the attacks alive. Bennet added that the IDF stopped issuing these demolition orders because it "knows that the High Court will overrule them."

The party goes under a slogan "Shaked will defeat the High Court of Justice, Bennett will defeat Hamas," suggesting the Shaked counts on retaining her position and playing a vital role in limiting the High Court's say on IDF actions.

"Bennett, for his part, has demanded the position of defense minister," The Times of Israel report says.

The New Right Party is expected to gain some 6-7 seats in the upcoming April 9 Knesset election, the Times said.