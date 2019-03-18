Register
06:55 GMT +318 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Soldats israéliens

    Israel’s New Right Party Vows to Defeat Hamas, Untie IDF Hands – Report

    CC BY 2.0 / Israel Defense Forces / Brother's Keeper Operation in Judea & Samaria
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Party leaders who also serve as ministers of justice and education plan to take away Israel’s High Court restrictions on IDF actions in Gaza and West Bank, citing the military’s fight against Hamas.

    Israel's The New Right Party, led by education minister Naftali Bennett and outgoing justice minister, Ayelet Shaked, pledged to use the IDF to defeat Hamas and defeat the High Court of Justice so that the IDF can defeat Hamas, The Times of Israel reported Sunday.

    "My mission and that of Ayelet Shaked is clear: to release the IDF from the High Court of Justice so that the IDF can defeat Hamas," Bennett said at a press conference in Tel Aviv's Beit Sokolov.

    Hamas is an organization that runs the Gaza Strip and is considered a terror group in Israel. However, The New Right connected victory over Hamas with a recent shooting at the West Bank in which an Israeli man was reportedly killed and two others were wounded.

    "We repeat slogans such as ‘we will bring the terrorists to justice' but time and again, nothing happens to them. The terrorists are not afraid," Shaked said during the conference.

    Hamas militants. (File)
    © REUTERS / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
    Israeli TV Says Hamas ‘Accidentally’ Fired Rockets at Tel Aviv, IDF Agrees
    According to the party, IDF soldiers are reluctant to open fire at possible terrorists out of fear of being prosecuted in court. Reports from Ariel Junction — a large roundabout near Ariel University where the attack happened — indicated that the IDF troops failed to open fire at an attacker who assaulted one soldier, snatched his rifle and opened fire at passing-by vehicles before escaping.

    "The time has come to honestly state that the High Court of Justice is tying the hands of IDF soldiers who are trying to defeat terror," Bennet said. "In order to defeat Hamas, we must release the IDF from [the restraints of] the High Court of Justice."

    Silhouette sculptures of Israeli soldiers are pictured next to a sign for tourists showing the respective distances to Damascus and Baghdad from an army post on Mount Bental in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights on January 20, 2019.
    © AFP 2018 / JALAA MAREY
    Israel No Longer Occupies Golan Heights, US State Department Indicates
    The outgoing justice minister blasted the current government for what she called a "legalization" of restrictions on the IDF, the report says. In particular, she slammed the High Court for refusing to issue demolition orders against the homes of alleged terrorists whose victims managed to escape the scenes of the attacks alive. Bennet added that the IDF stopped issuing these demolition orders because it "knows that the High Court will overrule them."

    The party goes under a slogan "Shaked will defeat the High Court of Justice, Bennett will defeat Hamas," suggesting the Shaked counts on retaining her position and playing a vital role in limiting the High Court's say on IDF actions.

    "Bennett, for his part, has demanded the position of defense minister," The Times of Israel report says.

    The New Right Party is expected to gain some 6-7 seats in the upcoming April 9 Knesset election, the Times said.

    Related:

    Hezbollah Operative Detained in Iraq Forms Syrian Cell to Attack Israel – Report
    'In Interests of Israel and Syria to Negotiate Peace' – Professor
    Erdogan Strikes Again: Netanyahu 'Tyrant', 'Thief Who Heads Israel'
    Netanyahu Hints Israel Has Secret Relations With 6 Arab and Muslim States
    Syria Slams US Senator's Bid to Recognise Golans as Part of Israel: 'Arrogant'
    Israel Declassifies Intel on "Secret Hezbollah Group" in Syrian Golan Heights
    Israeli President Takes on Bibi for Saying Israel's Only Jewish State
    Tags:
    elections, programme, politics, Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Israel's High Court of Justice, New Right (Israel), Ayelet Shaked, Naftali Bennett, West Bank, Gaza Strip, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Not So Secret Anymore: Hidden Life of North Korean Populace Revealed
    Not So Secret Anymore: Hidden Life of North Korean Populace Revealed
    Donny’s First Veto
    Donny’s First Veto
    Attack on Mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand
    Mass Shooting at Two Mosques in New Zealand: How It Happened
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse