Israel’s New Right Party Vows to Defeat Hamas, Untie IDF Hands – Report

Israel's The New Right Party, led by education minister Naftali Bennett and outgoing justice minister, Ayelet Shaked, pledged to use the IDF to defeat Hamas and defeat the High Court of Justice so that the IDF can defeat Hamas, The Times of Israel reported Sunday.
"My mission and that of Ayelet Shaked is clear: to release the IDF from the High Court of Justice so that the IDF can defeat Hamas," Bennett said at a press conference in Tel Aviv's Beit Sokolov.
Hamas is an organization that runs the Gaza Strip and is considered a terror group in Israel. However, The New Right connected victory over Hamas with a recent shooting at the West Bank in which an Israeli man was reportedly killed and two others were wounded.
"We repeat slogans such as ‘we will bring the terrorists to justice' but time and again, nothing happens to them. The terrorists are not afraid," Shaked said during the conference.
"The time has come to honestly state that the High Court of Justice is tying the hands of IDF soldiers who are trying to defeat terror," Bennet said. "In order to defeat Hamas, we must release the IDF from [the restraints of] the High Court of Justice."
The party goes under a slogan "Shaked will defeat the High Court of Justice, Bennett will defeat Hamas," suggesting the Shaked counts on retaining her position and playing a vital role in limiting the High Court's say on IDF actions.
"Bennett, for his part, has demanded the position of defense minister," The Times of Israel report says.
The New Right Party is expected to gain some 6-7 seats in the upcoming April 9 Knesset election, the Times said.
