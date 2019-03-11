Wonder Woman Steps in to Support Israeli TV Host Against PM Netanyahu (PHOTO)

Israeli television presenter and actress Rotem Sela has recently engaged in a war of words with the country's prime minister over her statement saying that the country is "for all its citizens", corrected by Benjamin Netanyahu to note that "Israel is the nation-state of the Jewish People — and them alone".

DC's Wonder Woman, Israeli actress Gal Gadot has made a statement on Instagram in support of television presenter Rotem Sela after the TV host came under fire for criticising comments by Culture Minister Miri Regev about the political party Kahol Lavan possibly collaborating with Arab parties.

"Love your neighbour as yourself. This isn't a matter of right or left, Jew or Arab, secular or religious. It's a matter of dialog, of discussing peace and equality and our tolerance toward one another. The responsibility for sowing hope and light for a better future for our children is ours. Rotem, sister, you are an inspiration to us all", the actress stated in Hebrew as quoted by Haaretz.

This is reported to be a rare comment by the "Wonder Woman" star, who has, for the most part, remained quiet about her political opinions since moving to Hollywood.

The statement comes after another Jewish actress Rotem Sela earlier commented on a potential government with Arabs being formed in the event IDF Chief of General Staff Benny Gantz gets elected, saying that she saw no problems with such an outcome because Israel is "a country for all its citizens" without exception.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu later corrected the actress by saying that "Israel is not a state of all its citizens. According to the Nation-State Law that we passed, Israel is the nation-state of the Jewish people, and them alone".