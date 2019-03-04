Five People Killed in Ambulance Helicopter Crash in Western Iran - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An ambulance helicopter crashed and killed five people in Iran's Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province, the IRNA news agency reported Monday.

All of the victims were the helicopter's crew, the IRNA news agency said, citing a provincial security official.

According to the news agency ISNA, the helicopter crashed some 19 miles away from the city of Shahr-e Kord several minutes after takeoff.

The helicopter, owned by the National Iranian Drilling Company, was transporting an emergency patient from the Amir Kabir offshore oil platform when it "disappeared half a mile from the oil rig on its way back", Behshahr Governor Khalegh Sajadi stated as quoted by the news agency ISNA.

All on board reported dead as a result of helicopter crash in Iran, Shehkord area

شهرکرد pic.twitter.com/pyV1pi9axr — Khalid khi (@khalid_pk) 4 марта 2019 г.

The Chief of the Red Crescent Society of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari has stated that five people were killed in an emergency helicopter crash in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, the helicopter was on an emergency relief mission.

۵ سرنشین سقوط بالگرد اورژانس در چهارمحال و بختیاری فوت کردند



مرتضوی مدیر عامل جمعیت هلال احمر چهارمحال و بختیاری: پنج سرنشین سقوط بالگرد اورژانس در چهارمحال و بختیاری فوت کردند، این بالگرد در حال مأموریت امدادی بوده که دچار حادثه شده است. pic.twitter.com/SATH6JofbI — خبرگزاری مهر (@mehrnews_fa) 4 марта 2019 г.

READ MORE: Iranian Plane With 60 Passengers Onboard Crashes Near Semirom

According to reports, the reason for the crash is still unknown, the helicopter's black box has allegedly not been found yet.