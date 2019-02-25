Islamic Jihad Says Has Obtained Missiles Able to Hit Tel Aviv, Jerusalem

Last year, the Palestinian organisation threatened to conduct attacks in Tel Aviv if Israel were to unleash violence against Gaza residents. The threat was issued amid weeks-long clashes at the Gaza-Israel border that left over 100 dead and many more injured.

Abu Hamza, the spokesman of the al-Quds Battalions — the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad organisation, announced that the group had obtained missiles capable of reaching Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, the coastal city of Netanya, and beyond, with greater precision. The announcement came in a documentary broadcast on the al-Alam news channel.

The spokesman warned Tel Aviv against "stupid actions", saying that otherwise the al-Quds Battalions would turn Israeli cities "into hell".

"We are confident of victory over Israel, and this regime will be destroyed. We will continue resistance and won't step back", he concluded.

In May 2018, Islamic Jihad threatened Israel with carrying out attacks in Tel Aviv if the Jewish state was to unleash violence against the Gaza Strip, but later, at the end of October 2018, they agreed on a comprehensive ceasefire with the Tel Aviv. Israel has often targeted the group's objects in Gaza, along with Hezbollah's, when responding to missile launches from the enclave.