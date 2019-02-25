Cavusoglu: Turkey Coordinates With Russia, US Details of Future Syrian Safe Zone

GENEVA (Sputnik) - Turkey continues to coordinate with Russia, the United States and Iran the details of the prospective safe zone on the border with Syria, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told Sputnik.

"We're working on it. We haven't decided yet on its size. We're working with Russia, with the US, and with Astana partners. Our technical teams met several times. We appreciate that Russia understands Turkey's security concerns, as partner and ally. So we are working on it", the minister said.

According to him, Turkey will control the future safe zone, but Ankara will continue to work with the Russian military on the issue.

"It is just outside our border, so it should be led by Turkey. But we have been always working with Russia, and we will continue, including Russian security and military people," Cavusoglu added.

The statement comes after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on January 15, following a phone conversation with Trump, that the latter had proposed creating a 30-kilometre buffer zone in Syria.

In December, Erdogan announced that Ankara was ready to launch a military operation against Kurdish fighters on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River as well as in Syria's Manbij, if the United States did not remove the Kurdish militia from there. He later said that he had decided to postpone the start of the military operation in Syria after a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump on 14 December, during which the US president also revealed his plans to withdraw troops from Syria.