Yemeni Prime Minister Blames Houthis for Attacks in Violation of Peace Treaty

GENEVA (Sputnik) - Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalek Saeed has accused the country's rebel Houthi movement of violating the peace treaty by carrying out heavy weapon attacks in regions located far from the front line.

"The Yemeni government regards any talks as a true basis for securing peace… While the political process has been resumed, and the peace treaty has been signed… Houthi rebels carry out violent attacks, involving heavy weapons and tanks, in the Hajjah region, located far from the front line", Saeed said at the 40th Regular Session of the UN Human Rights Council.

He slammed Houthis for maintaining a siege of the region and preventing locals from receiving food and medication.

"The global community and certain human rights organisations remain silent about Houthis' attacks on peaceful regions located far from the front line, which is not a proper message for Yemeni residents. This is not an optimal way to inspire armed groups to seek peace", Saeed added.

Geneva will host the third High-Level Pledging Event for the Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen on 26 February. The international event, chaired by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, will aim to attract support for the humanitarian response in the crisis-torn country.

In December, during the first round of UN-led consultations in Sweden, the warring parties to the Yemeni conflict agreed to a ceasefire in the port city of Al Hodeidah, as well as an exchange of prisoners and establishment of humanitarian corridors in the area.

Yemen has been engulfed in a violent conflict between the government and the Houthi movement since 2015.