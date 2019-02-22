Syrian Military Destroys al-Nusra Headquarters in Hama Province – Reports

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - The Syrian military on Friday destroyed al-Nusra terrorist group's headquarters in the northwestern Hama province, Syria TV broadcaster said.

The headquarters was located west of the Kafr Nabudah village, according to the broadcaster. The group’s senior member, Muhamad Yusif Basli, was reportedly killed in the attack.

Sputnik learned on Tuesday that Nusra Front leader Abu Mohammad Julani was in coma in a Turkish hospital after receiving shrapnel wound to his head. A Turkish medical source said he remained in the Antakya hospital situated across the border from Syria.

A Turkish diplomatic source rejected in a comment to Sputnik that Abu Mohammad Julani was currently on the territory of Turkey, describing the reports as "unfounded."

*al-Nusra [the Nusra Front, al-Nusra Front, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham] — a terrorist group banned in Russia