Moscow: Warsaw Summit Shows US Trying to Create Dividing Lines in Middle East

Earlier, Iran denounced the US-sponsored meeting in the Polish capital as a "failure," accusing Washington of promoting "insecurity, instability, poverty, war and extremism" throughout the region.

Last week's anti-Iran conference in Warsaw Poland served as another illustration of US efforts to create new "dividing lines" in the Middle East, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.

"The conference was conceived and held not for the sake of a serious discussion of the problems affecting the Middle East. It's main result was the creation of several working groups discussing a number of global challenges and threats," including "terrorism, non-proliferation, humanitarian issues and refugees. What is this if not an attempt to launch a 'parallel track' which will engage in the creation of unilateral decisions?" Zakarova said, speaking to reporters on Monday.

The meeting seemed like an attempt by Washington to launch a long-term effort to influence the Middle East policy of other conference participants, directing them in a direction profitable to the US, the spokeswoman added.

"Regrettably, it must be said that the conference in Warsaw was yet another illustration of the course of the US administration to create new 'dividing lines' in a Middle East already saturated with conflicts and contradictions," Zakharova concluded.

