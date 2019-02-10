Iran Shows Off New Underground Missile Factory, Rockets and Warheads (VIDEO)

Iran’s top military officials praised their country’s missile program, vowing to continue its development despite objections from the West, reported by RT. Officials have unveiled their newest weapon and, in an unprecedented move, showed off a subterranean factory, without disclosing the exact location.

The facility was described by the Iranian media as an “underground city”, with footage showing vast corridors full of different missile parts at different stages of assembly. Workers also were captured on video carrying out a variety of tasks, from spinning nuts to fine-tuning electronic systems.

🎥اولین تصاویر از کارخانه زیر زمینی تولید موشک بالستیک نیروی هوافضای #سپاه pic.twitter.com/u5H5tQg0Oq — خبرگزاری فارس (@FarsNews_Agency) 7 февраля 2019 г.

The videos revealed a new missile called Dezful, which is said to be the next generation version of the Zolfaghar ballistic missile. The rocket is believed to have a range of 1,000 kilometres and has “twice” the destructive power, according to Iranian media. Footage of new missile tests was also released by the media, which were said to have been successful.

“Displaying this missile production facility deep underground is an answer to Westerners… who think they can stop us from reaching our goals through sanctions and threats,” Iran's Revolutionary Guard Commander Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari said during the presentation.

READ MORE: US Vows to Be 'Relentless' as Iran Unveils Underground Ballistic Missile Plant

“Europeans talk of limiting our defensive capability while they have the audacity [to allow] their offensive power to be used to attack innocent people all over the world,” he added.

Jafari’s comments came after the EU Council on Monday released a statement saying it is “gravely” concerned by Tehran’s “ballistic missile activity,” urging the country to “refrain” from developing it as Iran unveiled a new homegrown cruise missile, said to have a range of over 1,350 kilometres.