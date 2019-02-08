Moscow Hopes Syria Will Manage to Restore Sovereignty East of Euphrates - Envoy

Moscow hopes that Damascus and the Kurds will manage to find a solution regarding the eastern bank of the Euphrates that would guarantee Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, Russian Ambassador to Damascus Alexander Yefimov told Sputnik in an interview.

"In connection with [US prospective withdrawal from Syria], we hope that Damascus will manage to find an acceptable solution on the issue of restoring Syria's sovereignty over the eastern bank of the Euphrates during contacts with the Kurds and take into consideration interests of all local ethnic groups", the diplomat said.

Alexander Yefimov continued by saying that Russia believes that Syria should return to the Arab League as soon as possible.

"It is obvious that Syria's return to 'the Arab family' will have a broader positive influence in the context of international efforts on settling the Syrian crisis. That's why we speak for Syria returning to the Arab League as soon as possible", the diplomat stressed.

He has also mentioned that Moscow has not seen progress in the United States implementing its decision to withdraw troops from Syria.

