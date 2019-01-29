Tehran Vows to Unleash 'Inferno' on Israel, Improve Iranian Missiles' Accuracy

Iran has recently intensified its rhetoric regarding Israel, promising to "eliminate it from Earth" on several occasions. The build-up of tensions comes in the wake of recent Israeli air raids on Syrian territory, where they claim to have struck Iranian military targets. Iran denies having military personnel in the Arab state apart from advisers.

Secretary of Iran's National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, stated that the "resistance forces in Gaza and Lebanon", possibly referring to Hamas and Hezbollah, are ready to unleash an "inferno" against Israel as a response to its "foolish behaviour", Tasnim news agency reported. Shamkhani added that these forces are armed with missiles capable of striking targets with "pinpoint accuracy" for that purpose.

The national security council secretary noted that Iran has the capability to increase the range at which its missiles operate, but instead has chosen to work on their precision. He added that the only reason for Iran to abstain from increasing the maximum range of missiles is its defence doctrine.

The top Iranian official also reiterated Israel's earlier "disgraces" such as allowing the construction of underground tunnels on the border with Lebanon and recent revelation that former Israeli Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Gonen Segev, was spying for Iranian intelligence.

Shamkhani's words come in the wake of statements by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps second-in-command Brig. Gen. Hossein Salami, who warned that if Tel Aviv "takes any action to wage a war" against Tehran, Iran will eliminate Israel and free "the occupied territories". He also added that Iran's strategy is to "remove [Israel] from the political map".

© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit Netanyahu Says Israel to Continue Withstanding 'Iran’s Aggression' in Syria

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Tehran's threats "don't impress" Tel Aviv since Israel knows its "power in defence and offense".

Tensions between Tel Aviv and Tehran have been smouldering due to continued Israeli airstrikes in Syria. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Netanyahu warned Iran to "get out of [Syria] fast", adding that Israel "won't stop attacking" Tehran's forces allegedly stationed there. The warning was followed up by two back-to-back Israeli strikes against Damascus International Airport.

Tel Aviv has repeatedly accused Tehran of having a substantial military presence in Syria. Iran has repeatedly denied these claims, insisting that its military presence in the country is limited to military advisers sent at Damascus's request to help fight terrorism.