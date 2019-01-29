Register
18:55 GMT +329 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this photo released on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, missiles are fired from city of Kermanshah in western Iran targeting the Islamic State group in Syria.

    Tehran Vows to Unleash 'Inferno' on Israel, Improve Iranian Missiles' Accuracy

    © AP Photo/ Sepahnews via AP
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    141

    Iran has recently intensified its rhetoric regarding Israel, promising to "eliminate it from Earth" on several occasions. The build-up of tensions comes in the wake of recent Israeli air raids on Syrian territory, where they claim to have struck Iranian military targets. Iran denies having military personnel in the Arab state apart from advisers.

    Secretary of Iran's National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, stated that the "resistance forces in Gaza and Lebanon", possibly referring to Hamas and Hezbollah, are ready to unleash an "inferno" against Israel as a response to its "foolish behaviour", Tasnim news agency reported.  Shamkhani added that these forces are armed with missiles capable of striking targets with "pinpoint accuracy" for that purpose.

    In this photo released by the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard celebrate after launching a missile during their maneuver in an undisclosed location in Iran (File)
    © AP Photo/ Mostafa Qotbi/IRNA
    Iran's Strategy is to Wipe Israel's 'Regime' Off Political Map - Senior Iranian Commander

    The national security council secretary noted that Iran has the capability to increase the range at which its missiles operate, but instead has chosen to work on their precision. He added that the only reason for Iran to abstain from increasing the maximum range of missiles is its defence doctrine.

    The top Iranian official also reiterated Israel's earlier "disgraces" such as allowing the construction of underground tunnels on the border with Lebanon and recent revelation that former Israeli Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Gonen Segev, was spying for Iranian intelligence.

    READ MORE: Iran Ready to 'Eliminate Israel From Earth' — Air Force Commander

    Shamkhani's words come in the wake of statements by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps second-in-command Brig. Gen. Hossein Salami, who warned that if Tel Aviv "takes any action to wage a war" against Tehran, Iran will eliminate Israel and free "the occupied territories". He also added that Iran's strategy is to "remove [Israel] from the political map".

    Israeli soldier work on a tank placed near the border with Syria on the Golan Heights (File)
    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Netanyahu Says Israel to Continue Withstanding 'Iran’s Aggression' in Syria

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Tehran's threats "don't impress" Tel Aviv since Israel knows its "power in defence and offense".

    Tensions between Tel Aviv and Tehran have been smouldering due to continued Israeli airstrikes in Syria. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Netanyahu warned Iran to "get out of [Syria] fast", adding that Israel "won't stop attacking" Tehran's forces allegedly stationed there. The warning was followed up by two back-to-back Israeli strikes against Damascus International Airport.

    READ MORE: Netanyahu: Israel to Boost Ops Against Iran in Syria Amid US Pullout

    Tel Aviv has repeatedly accused Tehran of having a substantial military presence in Syria. Iran has repeatedly denied these claims, insisting that its military presence in the country is limited to military advisers sent at Damascus's request to help fight terrorism.

    Related:

    Israel's Ex-Air Force Chief: Only Russia Can 'Get Iran Out of Syria'
    Iran's Strategy is to Wipe Israel Off Political Map - Senior Iranian Commander
    Israel Using Jordan Water Project to Keep Daesh, Iran Out of Region - Journo
    Israel vs Iran: The Syrian Battleground
    'Israel Will Continue to React to Iran Military Entrenchment' – Scholar
    Iran Ready to 'Eliminate Israel From Earth' - Air Force Commander
    Tags:
    threats, missiles, Hamas, Hezbollah, Ali Shamkhani, Israel, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Not Your Father's Jog: Underwear Run Along the Danube in Serbia
    Not Your Father's Jog: Underwear Run Along the Danube in Serbia
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse