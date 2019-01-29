Register
08:13 GMT +329 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A Russian soldier stands guard near a Syrian national flag

    Russian Military Found Dozens of Hidden Small Arms Pieces in Syria

    © REUTERS / Omar Sanadiki
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian servicemen discovered this month three arms caches belonging to militants in Syria that contained more than 250 pieces of small arms, head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation Lt. Gen. Sergei Solomatin said on Monday.

    "During January 2019, thanks to the efforts made by the Reconciliation Center and the Russian military police, three caches with weapons and ammunition have been discovered, abandoned by illegal armed groups", Solomatin told a briefing, adding that the caches contained more than 250 pieces of small arms, over 50,000 pieces of ammunition and more than 300 anti-personnel and anti-tank mines made overseas.

    The seized weapons were handed over to the Syrian security services, Solomatin noted.

    Meanwhile, Solomatin also said Monday that militants committed ceasefire violations in the Syrian city of Aleppo and in the Hama province over the past 24 hours.

    READ MORE: Continuous Terrorist Provocations Threaten Russian Air Base in Idlib — Moscow

    US forces are seen at the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) headquarters after it was hit by Turkish airstrikes in Mount Karachok near Malikiya, Syria April 25, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Rodi Said
    Some 600 US Soldiers Arrived at Syria Military Bases Amid Pullout - Reports
    "Over the past 24 hours, in the Idlib de-escalation zone, militants shelled settlements… in the province of Hama as well as the area near a research center in the city of Aleppo", Solomatin told a briefing.

    While the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories, Idlib remains a stronghold of insurgency, where over 10 militant groups operate, including the National Front for the Liberation of Syria and Jabhat al-Nusra* terrorist organization.

    Since 2017, Russia, along with Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire in Syria. During the most intense periods of the civil war, the Russian armed forces provided military assistance to Damascus, while now, given the significant de-escalation of the conflict, they are also focused on regular humanitarian operations, post-war reconstruction and the return of refugees.

    READ MORE: Syria Will Not Tolerate Militants in Idlib, US Base in At Tanf — Baath Party

    *Jabhat al-Nusra, a terrorist group banned in Russia and a wide number of other countries.

    Related:

    Tehran to Build Several Power Plants in Syria - Iran's Vice President
    Iranian Army Rejects Israel's Claims About Attack on Iranian Bases in Syria
    US Participation in Astana Meeting on Syria Would Be Useful - Russian FM
    Some 600 US Soldiers Arrived at Syria Military Bases Amid Pullout - Reports
    Hezbollah Says Can Retaliate Against Israel in Case of New Airstrikes on Syria
    Tags:
    arms caches, militants, ceasefire, discovery, Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation, Sergei Solomatin, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Participants of XXI Republican Beauty Contest Miss Tatarstan-2019
    Miss Tatarstan 2019: Eye-Catching Contestants Compete for the Crown
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse