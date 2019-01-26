Kurdish Protesters Reportedly Storm Turkish Military Camp in Iraq's Kurdistan

The residents were quoted by Reuters as saying that protesters were demonstrating against recent Turkish air strikes in the area.

Protesters have stormed a Turkish military camp near Dohuk in Iraq's Kurdistan region on Saturday, burning vehicles and standing on tanks, Reuters reports.

In 2018, the Turkish military established three new bases in the Kani Rash and Hakurk areas in Iraqi Kurdistan, according to a London-based New Arab news site.

Turkish forces have been deployed in Iraqi Kurdistan since the mid-1990s, with an estimated 2,000 special forces and intelligence officers reportedly having been stationed in the capital city of Erbil, as well as Sulaymaniyah and other cities since 1998.

Earlier this week, Turkey allowed flights to the airport of Sulaymaniyah to resume after lifting a ban that was imposed following the 2017 independence referendum in the region.

In June 2018, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that Turkey may soon start an operation against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Iraq's Qandil Mountains where the main base of the PKK, designated as a terrorist organization in Turkey, is reportedly located.

Tensions between Ankara and the Kurds escalated in July 2015 when a ceasefire between Turkey and the PKK collapsed over a series of terror attacks allegedly committed by the PKK members. The Turkish forces are involved in anti-PKK raids across the country.