EU Commission Confirms Syria Suspended Multi-Entry Visas for EU Diplomats

"Yes, that is true. The Bashar al-Assad regime has suspended multiple-entry visas. In that context, we are continuing as the EU, in contact with members states, to do whatever we can to avoid it having an impact on the important work we are doing on the ground", the commission’s spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic said at a briefing, when asked to comment on the relevant reports.

Last week, the media reported that the Syrian government had suspended visas for EU diplomats and officials, who carry out regular travel between Beirut and Damascus.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW