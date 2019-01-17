Lebanese Army Closes Coastline for Private Vessels Over Arab League Summit

BEIRUT (Sputnik) – The command of the Lebanese army announced a ban on Thursday on the use of private vessels near the coast in Beirut for January 19-20 in connection with the economic summit of the Arab League.

"In connection with the security activities linked to the Arab League summit in Beirut, the army command requests fishermen and other citizens not to be on their water vehicles on the coastline from the port of Beirut to [southern outskirts of the city] up to 4 nautical miles from the coast. The use of drones in Greater Beirut is also prohibited. Restrictions apply on January 19-20. Trespassers will be held accountable," the statement of the army reads.

READ MORE: Damascus Turned Down Invitation to Arab League Summit in Beirut — Ambassador

The summit of the League of Arab States, focused on economic and social development, began in Beirut earlier in the day. It will last until Sunday.