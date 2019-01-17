At Least 8 Killed, 2 Injured After Gold Mine Collapse in Afghanistan – Reports

The tragic incident took place in the Raghistan district, according to the district’s governor, Ghulamullah Sayed.
There was no immediate information on the condition of those wounded.
At least 8 workers were killed and 2 others were wounded in #Badakhshan mine collapse, Raghistan District Governor Ghulamullah Sayed said. He said the incident happened in Raghistan district on Thursday where the miners were searching for gold.— TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) January 17, 2019
