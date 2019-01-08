Total of 6 People Die in Afghanistan as Local Tries to Defuse Shell - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A total of six people, including two children, have died, and another six people have been injured during an attempt to defuse unexploded ordnance in the southeastern Afghan province of Paktika, local media reported on Monday, citing local police.

© AFP 2018 / SHAH MARAI At Least 30 People Killed After Gold Mine Collapses in N Afghanistan – Reports

Shah Mahmood Aryan, the spokesman for the Paktika police, told the Tolo News broadcaster that the incident had occurred on Monday morning local time. As a local resident tried to defuse the ordinance that he found at a market located in Paktika's Janikhel district, it detonated causing multiple deaths and casualties.

All the injured people have been taken to hospital, Aryan added.

READ MORE: Death Toll in Recent Clashes With Taliban in Afghanistan Rises to 21 — Reports

Officials from the district hospital specified that those wounded who were in critical condition were transported to the country's capital of Kabul to undergo treatment there.