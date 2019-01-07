Netanyahu Orders Suspension of Qatar's $15Mln Transfer to Hamas - Reports

According to Israel's Galei Tzahal radio station, the Qatari businessman who had to transfer the money to the Gaza via Israel was informed by the Israeli authorities that the money transfer was temporarily on hold.
The step was taken in light of a shelling attack on the Israeli territory and recent clashes on the border with the Gaza Strip, the broadcaster added.
Earlier on Monday, the Israel Defense Forces said its fighter jets and helicopters had hit a number of targets in northern Gaza in response to a missile launched at Israel from Gaza.
