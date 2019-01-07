Register
03:21 GMT +307 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Palestinian policemen loyal to Hamas stand guard as fuel tankers enter Gaza through the Rafah border between Egypt and southern Gaza Strip June 21, 2017.

    Palestine Civil Affairs Authority to Pull Staff From Egypt-Gaza Crossing

    © REUTERS / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 20

    GAZA (Sputnik) - The Palestinian movement Fatah said in a statement it had decided to cancel the celebration of the 54th anniversary of the Palestinian revolution in Gaza and condemned Hamas for arresting its members.

    "The Fatah movement in southern provinces has decided, in the interests of our people, to cancel the celebration of the 54th anniversary of the Palestinian revolution in the city of Gaza, planned for Monday, January 7," the statement, obtained by Sputnik, read.

    Palestinian supporters of Hamas Islamist movement and of Fatah party wave their faction's flags during a rally to support the Palestinian political unity deal, in the West Bank city of Jenin. (File)
    © AFP 2018 / SAIF DAHLAH
    Russia Ready to Organise Meeting Between Hamas and Fatah Representatives - Deputy FM
    Meanwhile, the Palestinian Civil Affairs Authority said in a statement that it had decided to withdraw its officers from a key crossing point between the Gaza Strip and Egypt accusing Hamas of undermining their work.

    "As a result of continued arrests and harassment by Hamas against our personnel as well as attempts to undermine their work, we have decided that, starting from tomorrow morning [Monday], we will withdraw the entire staff of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), working at the Rafah crossing point," the statement read

    READ MORE: US Middle East Peace Plan Unfeasible as No Instant Solution Exists — Lawmaker

    Hamas spokesperson Abdel Latif Qanoua said, on his part, that the decision was part of a plan to divide Gaza under the "deal of the century," a Middle East settlement plan, that the United States has been working on since Donald Trump has assumed the presidency.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives an address at the London Stock Exchange in the City of London, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Israel to Deal With Trump's Plan on Middle East Peace Relying on Own Interests
    Hamas, which is listed as a terrorist organization in a number of countries, including the United States and Israel, gained control of the Gaza Strip after a short war with Fatah, led by Mahmoud Abbas, who is also the PNA president, in 2007.

    In 2017, they agreed to govern the Gaza enclave and the West Bank together but missed the December 2017 deadline to form a functioning cabinet over differences.

    Related:

    Ex-Israeli Defence Minister Briefed Palestinians on Mideast Peace Plan – Report
    North & South Korea Push Peace Plan Forward Despite Pentagon Opposition
    US Envoy Haley Says Trump's Peace Plan Will Be Beneficial for Palestine
    'Waste of Time': Israeli Justice Minister on Trump’s Mideast Peace Plan
    Tags:
    withdrawal, staff, crossing, Fatah, Hamas, Palestine Civil Affairs Authority, Rafah, Gaza Strip
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: ‘Snow Maidens’ From Around the World
    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: 'Snow Maidens' From Around the World
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse