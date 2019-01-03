Violence Erupts as Israel Begins Demolition of Amona Outposts (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Early in the morning on Thursday, 3 January, the Israeli army began to evacuate settlers from the Jewish West Bank outpost of Amona, according to i24NEWS.

According to local media, several hundred settlers who had barricaded themselves inside makeshift structures threw stones at police officers and tried to prevent the evacuation.

During the evacuation, eight protesters were injured and five arrested, i24NEWS reports, citing police.

All victims received medical care, some of them were taken toHadassah Ar a-Tsofim hospital in Jerusalem.

Amona being cleared — again. Police taking away two mobile homes recently put on the West Bank hilltop. Scuffles as police cleared it earlier. Couple pics: pic.twitter.com/fWAyZyK64h — Mike Smith (@mikejsmith504) January 3, 2019

An operation to dismantle Amona, authorised by Israel's High Court of Justice, started on Wednesday. The court said the settlement was built on privately-owned Palestinian land.

The new settlement that Israel is planning will be the first government-authorised West Bank settlement to be built in about 25 years.