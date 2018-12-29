Israeli Defense Forces Record 1st Rocket Launch from Gaza in Over 1 Month

"Moments ago, a launch was identified having been fired from Gaza to Israel. In response, an IDF attack helicopter targeted a Hamas military post in southern Gaza," the IDF wrote on Twitter.
The attack was followed by another intensification of clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli military forces on the Gaza border. According to local medics, one Palestinian was killed and five others were injured in the violence on Friday.
In mid-November, tensions in the area were at the highest point over the past four years as Palestinians fired some 460 rockets and mortar shells on the Israeli territory, prompting the IDF to respond with attacking 160 targets in Gaza.
