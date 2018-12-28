Syria Foreign Ministry Spokesman: Country's Allies Helped to Defeat Terrorism

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Syria managed to defeat terrorism in the country only thanks to the support of the country's allies, most importantly Russia, a spokesman for the Syrian Foreign Ministry, Abdulmunem Anan, said on Thursday.

"[The Syrian people] are living their victory over terrorism and the return of peace to most parts of Syria. All of this has been achieved through help and support of our friends, notably Russia," Anan said at an extended session of the Joint Russian-Syrian Coordination Committee on the repatriation of refugees.

According to Anan, the Foreign Ministry was trying to help all Syrians wishing to return to their home country with obtaining the necessary documents.

"This year has become the year of overcoming the social, political and military crisis [in Syria]. The whole Syrian nation has united. It [Syrian people] did not allow the United States and their Arab and other foreign minions to divide the Syrian people, divide the Syrian territory and diminish its role in the Middle East," the spokesman added.

As the armed conflict in Syria seems to be nearing its end, the Syrian government has already launched the post-war reconstruction process and started welcoming back tens of thousands of Syrians who were forced to seek asylum in other countries. Russia has been providing military assistance to Damascus throughout the conflict and is now helping Syria with the reconstruction process and the repatriation of refugees.