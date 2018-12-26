Syrian Serviceman Killed, 4 Injured Due to Shelling by Militants

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A Syrian soldier was killed and another four were injured due to shelling by terrorists in the Syrian province of Hama, head of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Center for Syrian reconciliation Lt. Gen. Sergei Solomatin said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, terrorists mortared Bsharfa (two times), Beyt-Zivan (two times), Nahshabba (two times), Sandran, Darh-abu-Asad and Jubb-al-Zarour in the Latakia province, Abu-Dali (three times), Tell Bizam, Magayr, Zalaqiyat and Tall-Maraq in the Hama province, and western (two times) and northwestern (two times) outskirts of Aleppo. One Syrian serviceman was killed and four were wounded as a result of the attack on Tell Bizam," Solomatin said.

© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy Syrian Soldier Wounded in Shelling by Militants in Hama

According to the Russian official, the Russian centre for Syrian reconciliation had carried out two humanitarian operations over the past 24 hours, in the settlement of Mukhayam-al-Yarmouk in the province of Damascus and in the settlement of Harym in the province of Latakia.

"People received 750 food sets with a total weight of 3.3 tonnes," Solomatin noted.

The official pointed out that the efforts aimed at recovery of the Syrian infrastructure had been continued.

"As for December 24, 2018, 30,914 houses, 713 educational facilities and 122 medical centres have been recovered. Besides, 926 kilometres [some 575 miles] of roads have been repaired," Solomatin said.

He added that as of Monday, 210,480 Syrian refugees had returned to their homes.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups, as well as militant and terrorist organizations. Russia, along with Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been providing humanitarian aid to residents of the crisis-torn country.