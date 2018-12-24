Saudi Arabia Agrees to Finance Rebuilding of Syria - Trump

"Saudi Arabia has now agreed to spend the necessary money needed to help rebuild Syria, instead of the United States," Trump said via Twitter.
Trump has welcomed Riyadh's decision, adding that it is "nice when immensely wealthy countries help rebuild their neighbors rather than a Great Country, the US, that is 5000 miles away."
Democratic and Republican lawmakers in the US Congress who have supported US military engagement and intervention throughout the world have criticized Trump’s decision, saying that a US troop withdrawal from Syria will lead to the reemergence of the Daesh and aid Russia, Turkey and Iran fulfilling their interests in the region.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
