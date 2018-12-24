Some 14 Palestinian Protesters Injured After Clashes With IDF – Health Ministry

GAZA (Sputnik) – At least 14 Palestinian protesters were wounded in clashes with Israeli soldiers on the Gaza border, spokesman for the Gaza Health Ministry Ashraf Qedra told Sputnik on Monday.

"Fourteen Palestinians were injured in clashes with the Israeli army on the northern border of the Gaza Strip," the spokesman Qedra said.

Tensions between the Israelis and the Palestinians near the Gaza border have been mounting since late March, which marked the beginning of the Great March of Return.

Over 220 Palestinians, including children and media workers, have been killed by Israeli troops since then. Palestinian protesters continue regular clashes with the Israeli troops on the border, while the Israeli side accuses Gaza of ongoing shelling and the launch of arson balloons into the Israeli territories