Some 14 Palestinian Protesters Injured After Clashes With IDF – Health Ministry

"Fourteen Palestinians were injured in clashes with the Israeli army on the northern border of the Gaza Strip," the spokesman Qedra said.
Over 220 Palestinians, including children and media workers, have been killed by Israeli troops since then. Palestinian protesters continue regular clashes with the Israeli troops on the border, while the Israeli side accuses Gaza of ongoing shelling and the launch of arson balloons into the Israeli territories
