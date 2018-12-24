Bahrain Summons Iraqi Envoy Over al-Maliki's Statements - Reports

The move comes after ex-Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki visited a gathering last week hosted by the February 14 movement, a Bahraini activist group which Manama dubbed a terrorist group in 2014.

Bahrain's Foreign Ministry summoned the Iraqi envoy on Monday to discuss footage showing ex-Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki in which he voiced his support for Bahraini protests organized by Shia Muslims.

The video shows al-Maliki, who now serves as a head of an Iraqi coalition "the State of Law", demanding 'freedom and justice' to protect Bahrain and Bahrain's Sunnis and Shi'ites.

"Discrimination, marginalisation… have reached a severe limit on the people of Bahrain," the footage shows Maliki as saying during the event.

Bahrain authorities cited by the state news agency BNA, for its part, called Maliki's remarks "blatant and unacceptable interference in the internal affairs of Bahrain."

In addition, Bahrain described Maliki's stance "as a clear solidarity with those who seek to spread chaos, violence and terrorism and exhibit hatred," according to BNA.

Iraqi authorities, on their part, have not yet commented on the situation, however, the Iraqi Foreign Minister is expected to issue a statement.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW