Register
22:52 GMT +318 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    IDF footage of the inside of a Hezbollah tunnel, showing recent blockage

    WATCH: IDF Shows Inside of Hezbollah Tunnels It Wants US to Make Beirut Destroy

    © Twitter Screenshot
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    122

    A Tuesday report by Lebanese daily al-Akhbar claimed that Israel has sought help from the Trump administration, asking them to pressure the Lebanese Army into destroying tunnels built by Hezbollah that violate the terms of the 2006 ceasefire between the two countries.

    According to the report, which cites "Western diplomatic sources," the Israeli government asked the US to press Beirut to destroy a series of tunnels constructed near the Blue Line, the demarcation between Israel and Lebanon the two agreed on at the end of the 2006 war. Israel claims the tunnels violate both the Blue Line and the peace agreement and asked the US to threaten to cut aid to the Lebanese Army.

    An Israeli military digger works on the Lebanese-Israeli border next to a wall that was built by Israel in the southern village of Kafr Kila, Lebanon, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Mohammed Zaatari
    Hezbollah-Affiliated Media Sneak Up on 'IDF Troops' Along Lebanon Border (PHOTO)

    While the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has confirmed the existence of four tunnels discovered by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the force maintains these tunnels are "beyond its mandate" and refuses to deal with them, the Times of Israel notes.

    The IDF released footage Tuesday of the inside of one of the tunnels, showing a "visible attempt to block the tunnel, which appears to have been carried out by the terrorist organization Hezbollah during the past few days," according to an IDF spokesperson. The report doesn't indicate which tunnel or where it is.

    ​Israel's request follows another last week in which it asked the US to levy sanctions on Lebanon for its support for Hezbollah, the Shiite militant group which occupies a prominent position in the Lebanese government, according to Haaretz.

    In this photo released by Hezbollah Central Military Media, Israeli military digger work on the Lebanese-Israeli border next to a wall that was built by Israel in the southern village of Kafr Kila, Lebanon on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Hezbollah Military Media via AP
    Netanyahu Reportedly Mulls Operation Against Hezbollah Inside Lebanon

    The Jerusalem Post also noted Monday that Moscow was putting pressure on Beirut to take a more active role in addressing Hezbollah's tunnels.

    The Blue Line was established by UN Security Council Resolution 1701 at the termination of the 2006 war, in which Israel mounted an invasion of southern Lebanon with the intention of destroying Hezbollah. That assault stalled and was repulsed under intransigent resistance by Hezbollah and the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF).

    On Monday, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri told UNIFIL commander Maj. Gen. Stefano Del Col that Beirut "is committed to the full implementation of Resolution 1701 and respect for the Blue Line on its southern border." Hariri added, "The Lebanese army entrusted with defending Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity will cooperate with the UNIFIL forces and will conduct patrols to address any flaw in the implementation of Resolution 1701 from the Lebanese side."

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018
    © AP Photo / Sebastian Scheiner
    Netanyahu: Israeli Missiles Can Reach Entire Middle East

    Al-Akhbar notes that UNIFIL is hesitant to take any action in southern Lebanon, where Hezbollah holds great sway, that would "create a clash with the people of the southern villages or with Hezbollah." Hence, the IDF has now turned its attention to the LAF.

    Part of the justification for increased pressure on the LAF seems to be that Lebanese forces, although present in the area, have so far been adamant in their refusal to aid Israeli bulldozing operations beyond the Blue Line.

    The IDF, meanwhile, has been carrying out operations on its side of the Blue Line since December 4, when it launched Operation Northern Shield to seek out the tunnels in question, finding that two violated the Blue Line and claiming that Hezbollah intended to use the tunnels to carry out attacks against Israeli civilians.

    This frame grab from video released on Friday, July 21, 2017 and provided by the government-controlled Syrian Central Military Media, shows a Hezbollah cannon pounding militants' positions on the Lebanon-Syria border
    © AP Photo / Syrian Central Military Media
    Hezbollah Official: All of Israel Within Reach of Our Missiles

    However, the Al-Akhbar report calls into question the validity of Israel's claims, noting that Israeli officers have attempted "to demarcate the Blue Line without the presence of international liaison officers and in the absence of the Lebanese Army's topography team" in order to plant "spy devices" in the area.

    The IDF hasn't elaborated on how or why the tunnels pose a danger to Israeli civilians. During the 2006 war, Hezbollah rockets targeted civilian centers in Israel, just as Israeli bombs targeted Lebanese civilians in Lebanon. But when an Israeli airstrike killed 28 civilians, including 16 children, in the Lebanese city of Qana, the IDF unilaterally froze air attacks on the country, and Hezbollah followed suit by halting its rocket attacks until IDF attacks resumed.

    Related:

    Lebanon Regularly Registers Violations of Domestic Airspace by Israel - Envoy
    IDF Exposes Another Hezbollah Attack Tunnel From Lebanon to Israel (PHOTOS)
    Hezbollah-Affiliated Media Sneak Up on 'IDF Troops' Along Lebanon Border (PHOTO)
    IDF Claims 2nd Lebanon-Israel Border Tunnel Dug by Hezbollah
    Israeli Military Fires Warning Shots Along Border With Lebanon - Reports
    Tags:
    ceasefire breach, border, bulldozer, tunnel, Hezbollah, Israel Defence Forces (IDF), Israel, Lebanon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse