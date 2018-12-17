Over 5,000 People Participate in Anti-Government Rally in Beirut on Sunday

BEIRUT (Sputnik) – More than 5,000 people took to the streets of the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Sunday to participate in an anti-government demonstration.

Protesters reproached the government and lawmakers over the "failed" economic policy, slamming alleged transfers of budget funds to private banks, and the ongoing energy crisis.

Hundreds fill #Beirut in protest against political stalemate pic.twitter.com/r6ECcunb5u — Ruptly (@Ruptly) December 17, 2018

The activists also announced the beginning of a series of rallies against the "policy of impoverishment."

The political crisis in Lebanon has continued since May. The country's ruling parties cannot form a government, accusing each other of pursuing their own interests against the interests of the state. In addition, the economic situation continues to deteriorate. There is a strong rise in unemployment and prices against the backdrop of an increase in foreign debt. The situation is aggravated by the presence of over one million registered refugees from Syria in the country.