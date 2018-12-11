Israeli Knesset Passes Bill Banning Terrorists From Early Parole - Official

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israeli parliament, the Knesset, has passed in the first reading a bill banning terrorists accused of murder or attempted murder from leaving jail early, the press service of the Israeli right-wing party Yisrael Beiteinu (Israel Our Home) told Sputnik.

The majority of Israeli parliamentarians backed the bill initiated by Yisrael Beiteinu member Oded Forer, the press service specified.

Under the bill, terrorists accused of murder or attempted murder will lose their right to be released after having served two-thirds of their term, which is the case with other criminal offenses.

After the bill was passed, Forer voiced his belief that terrorism fight should be conducted on all fronts and using all available means.

"Unfortunately, we see too often that murderer terrorists enjoy different preferences and privileges in Israeli jails. It's impossible to re-eductate them, so they can't be granted right for early parole for 'good behavior', as this jeopardizes Israeli security and can generate new dangerous offenders," Forer said, as quoted by the press service.

As of October 2017, Israeli prison population amounted to 19,325 people.