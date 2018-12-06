Register
22:59 GMT +306 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.N. peacekeepers of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) patrol in Kfar Kila village in south Lebanon, near the border with Israel

    UN Mission Confirms Israeli Report of Tunnels at Lebanon Border

    © REUTERS / Aziz Taher
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    210

    TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday downplayed the risk of the military operation to destroy Hezbollah tunnels sliding into a broader conflict.

    "My goal was first of all to dismantle these terror tunnels without getting into broad escalation … I think the risk is much lower," Netanyahu was quoted as saying by his office.

    "We passed a clear message of what we’re doing and so far I can't tell you that the risk of escalation doesn't exist … We’re all ready to go if we have to, but I’m not sure that Hezbollah will make the terrible mistake of testing our resolve," Netanyahu added.

    In this photo released by Hezbollah Central Military Media, Israeli military digger work on the Lebanese-Israeli border next to a wall that was built by Israel in the southern village of Kafr Kila, Lebanon on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Hezbollah Military Media via AP
    Israel Calls for Anti-Hezbollah Sanctions as Its Anti-Tunnel Operation Unfolds
    Meanhwhile, UN mission in Lebanon said in a statement on Thursday it has confirmed the existence of a tunnel discovered by the IDF close to the blue line separating the two countries.

    The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) is "engaged with the parties to pursue urgent follow-up action" and "will communicate its preliminary findings to the appropriate authorities in Lebanon",the mission said.

    The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Thursday that they informed the UNIFIL about the presence of a transboundary attack tunnel and requested its neutralization.

    READ MORE: Israel’s Op Against Hezbollah a Stunt to Distract From Bibi’s Bribes

    UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Thursday that the UNIFIL found a tunnel hat extends from Lebanese territory into Israel.

    "Lieutenant-General Stephano Del Col, the Force Commander for the UNIFIL along with the technical team today visited a location near Metula in northern Israel, where the Israeli Defense Forces had discovered a tunnel close to the Blue Line," Dujarric said. "Based on the site inspection, UNIFIL can confirm the existence of a tunnel at the location."

    Late on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demanded that the UN Security Council convene an urgent meeting to condemn Hezbollah's alleged actions.

    Israeli soldiers
    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Israel Must Leave Occupied Territories in Southern Lebanon - Beirut
    The Israeli prime minister met Thursday foreign ambassadors near the border with Lebanon where the Israeli military launched an operation on Tuesday to search for tunnels dug into northern Israel.

    The Lebanese Armed Forces responded to the Israeli operation by saying that they were ready for any developments on the border with Israel and were making efforts together with UN forces to maintain stability in the area. The UNIFIL has increased security patrols at the Lebanese-Israeli border to avoid potential escalation amid Israel's anti-tunnel efforts.

    Israel traditionally views Hezbollah’s presence in Lebanon and Syria as a threat to its national security as the movement is backed by Iran, which is the Jewish state's main rival in the region.

    READ MORE: Israel Reportedly Plans to Destroy Hezbollah Tunnels From Inside Lebanon

    Related:

    Israel Must Leave Occupied Territories in Southern Lebanon - Beirut
    Israel Reportedly Plans to Destroy Hezbollah Tunnels From Inside Lebanon
    Israel Accuses Hezbollah of Setting Up Lebanon Military Outpost Posing as NGO
    Lebanon Accuses Israel of 'Once Again Making Excuses to Justify Aggression'
    Lebanon's President Accuses Israel of Trying to 'Split' the Middle East
    Tags:
    peacekeepers, tunnels, Hezbollah, UN, Lebanon, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hello Darkness, My Old Friend: Gloomy Beauty of North Korea's Cities
    Hello Darkness, My Old Friend: Gloomy Beauty of North Korea's Cities
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse