Israel Kicks Off Op to Thwart Hezbollah Attack Tunnels on Lebanese Border - IDF

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Twitter on Tuesday the start of an operation to 'expose and neutralise cross-border' tunnels that Hezbollah is using to attack Israel from Lebanese territory.
BREAKING: We have just launched Operation Northern Shield to expose and neutralize cross-border attack tunnels dug by Hezbollah from #Lebanon to #Israel. #NorthernShield pic.twitter.com/HKgnbhn23I— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) 4 декабря 2018 г.
