‘Witch Hunt’: Netanyahu Refutes Police Recommendations to Indict Him

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed police recommendations released on Sunday that he be charged with various corruption offences as “nothing” and "witch hunt," but then suggested that they were provoked by a “conflict of interests.”

Netanyahu accused police of bringing charges against him and his wife because departing Police Chief Inspector-General Roni Alsheich accused the Israeli power couple of sabotaging the probe by allegedly hiring private investigators to track police detectives – an allegation Netanyahu called “crazy claims,” the Jerusalem Post reported.

“They already decided and leaked a year ago that these would be the recommendations, so what’s new? We couldn’t have expected a different result from a process that was infected from the start,” The Israeli prime minister declared at a party Hanukkah event.

Netanyahu suggested that there was “something wrong” with the investigation, “and everything feels it,” listing recent scandals within the police as the crowd cheered him.

“Israel is a country with the rule of law, and police recommendations have no legal significance,” he stated, adding that “countless police recommendations are rejected.”

At an earlier meeting of his Likud party, Netanyahu remarked that all parties involved in the ongoing corruption cases against him and his wife appeared to be taking the legal proceedings more seriously than him, adding that police recommendations have “no legal standing.”

“I am sure that even in this case, the competent authorities, after examining the matter, will reach the same conclusion – that there was nothing [to find] because there is nothing [to find],” Netanyahu declared.

The Israeli PM and his wife have been questioned repeatedly by police on suspicion of corruption, particularly of promoting the interests of Bezeq, Israel's largest telecommunications company, in exchange for favourable coverage from media sources, including the popular news website Walla.

Also, he and his wife have been repeatedly questioned on the reception of expensive gifts from friends and associates. On Sunday, police noted multiple instances of incriminating bribes, fraud and breach of trust by the two Netanyahus.