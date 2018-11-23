'Was He High?' Pakistan PM Roasted for Saying Jesus 'Had No Mention in History'

The historicity of Jesus is widely debated among historians and religious figures, but Imran Khan has brought this question to a whole new level, sparking public debate about whether his comments make him worthy of such a high-profile state position.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan came under fire on social media after making a comment about Jesus Christ that many people claimed was disparaging to Christians.

"Moses got some mention, but Jesus Christ has no mention in history," Khan claimed, as quoted by the daily Pakistan Today, when addressing an Islamabad conference organised this week to celebrate Mawlid, the birthday of Islamic prophet Muhammad.

.

Latest pearl of wisdom from

'Imm the Dimm' (PBUH), Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI of Pakistan:



"Jesus Christ left no stamp on 'human history' the way Prophet Muhammad did… There is no mention of Christ in history."pic.twitter.com/SyktcwjrIT — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) 20 ноября 2018 г.

The clip from his speech went viral, prompting a number of critics to accuse the PM of "ignorance."

On #EidMiladUnNabi, on International SeeratulNabi conference,

Imran Khan, Prime Minster of 🇵🇰 says that there is no mention of Jesus Christ(Hadrat Eesa)in any books of history

Was he high again or an ignorant fool?

I mean does he knows how much he has hurt Christian community? pic.twitter.com/2KNln6Wh4b — Shama Junejo (@ShamaJunejo) 20 ноября 2018 г.

It is perhaps time for @ImranKhanPTI to start reading the Bible? — FreeAsiaBiBi (@FreeAsiaBiBi) 21 ноября 2018 г.

There is a chapter in the Quran called

Sūrat Maryam (Mary). Pakistan’s Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI argues there is no mention of Jesus in the history. How ignorant is about Islam and the history? https://t.co/072wQhL7xF — Malik Siraj Akbar (@MalikSirajAkbar) 20 ноября 2018 г.

Others wasted no time questioning the Prime Minister's qualification for the post.

People in general should really try to avoid commenting on things they know little or nothing about. But when someone in authority does so with 'an air of authority' on a subject, it brings into question how he got where he did when he lacks common sense on what not to talk about — AhmadiMuslim (@AhmadiMuslim7) 20 ноября 2018 г.

However, a bunch of Twitterati leapt to Khan's defence, claiming that the life of Jesus wasn't well recorded, compared with plenty of historical evidence of Muhammad's existence.

Wouldn't you like to be a popular "Dimm" like that!! He is correct in that there is no archival written reference to Jesus anywhere,. Not in Roman or Judean records of the time. Books have been written about that. The Prophet's life however is well recorded. — carin jodha fischer (@carin__fischer) 20 ноября 2018 г.

Well historically we do know Mohamed existed, there is little historical evidence for Jesus, but wether he existed or not he represented peace in a way Mohamed doesn't. — Dazz (@DazzleDzatron) 21 ноября 2018 г.

Can you find from the history books as much information on Jesus as about the Holy Prophet. If not find out if Jesus was married, who was his wife, any kids, how old he was when Jews tried to kill him. Then you can comment on IK — faiz #teamSSS (@FTeamsss) 22 ноября 2018 г.

Another Khan advocate claimed that the clip lacked context.

This is not the complete speech. This clip is just circulated on social media out of the context… — iSleepTheory (@Opto_Bot) 20 ноября 2018 г.

He spoke about human history and said Jesus is relatively less mentioned than Prophet Mohammad in human history not religious texts.Improve your listening skills,it is very useful to be a good https://t.co/KLBrDgVYAD for your bias against him,may Allah cure you from it. — Rukhsana Talpur (@talpur_rukhsana) 21 ноября 2018 г.

There also were tong-in-cheek speculation that Khan's religious revelation had something to do with the political reality.